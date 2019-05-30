Academy graduates celebrate achievement, look forward to serving

COLORADO SPRINGS- The years of hard work, the training and studying have all come down to this moment. As the 989 cadets of the US Air Force Academy’s Class of 2019 sing the final bars of the Air Force Song, the commandant of cadets announces, “Class dismissed!”

They throw their caps into the air while the Air Force Thunderbirds streak overhead in a delta formation.

“Absolutely the dismissal, the Thunderbirds flying over, it does not get much better than that,” says graduate Richie Evans. “Plus, shaking the president’s hand; that’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

It took Evans seven years to reach his goal of becoming an Air Force Officer, the first of his family to achieve such a rank. He was an enlisted airman prior to attending the Academy’s prep school ahead of his formal education.

Evans and his friend Josh Jolly take turns snapping on the officer’s bars on each other’s uniforms celebrating their promotions to full-fledged officers.

“My favorite part of the day was honestly saying goodbye to my parents as they came into the stadium and I went to sit with my friends knowing that the next time that I saw then I would be a full 2nd Lieutenant,” Jolly says.

More than half of the graduates of the Neil Armstrong Class of 2019 will transition into pilot training.

“I believe helicopters right now, but when I get there I’m going to talk to a lot I’d the instructor pilots to see what I would like,” says graduate Shanon Teicher.

The Florida native comes from a military family and decided to follow in the footsteps of her older sister who graduated from the Academy in 2015. Like Teicher, more than 140 of today’s graduates have either a sibling or parent who are alumni of the Academy.

These graduates come from diverse backgrounds; ten of them are international students. Male cadets outnumber their female counterparts by about a 3-to-1 margin, and 31 percent of the class are ethnic minorities. While some achieved academic, military and athletic distinction, they all share a common mission and propose; to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.