38 Special among musical lineup for 2019 Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO – The Colorado State Fair will feature a performance by the classic rock band 38 Special this fall in Pueblo. The band will play on Sunday, September 1st the State Fairgrounds.

Other performers announced for this years festivities include country artists Aaron Watson and Brett Young. More musical acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Concert tickets go on sale June 7th and do include gate admission for the fair if purchased by August 22nd.

This year the fair will open on Friday, August 23rd and wrap up on Monday, September 2nd, which is Labor Day. The price for youth admission is now only $6 while the price for adults is $12.

News5 will continue our tradition of bringing you live events from the fair and you’ll have the opportunity to visit us at our booth. We’ll pass along more information as that becomes available.

Several new events and attractions are coming to the annual event. The fair will now host the World Slopper Eating Championship. The competition will be hosted by Major League Eating, the same group that hosts the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Another new attraction will be platform divers. The performers will be diving into pools from an 80 foot platform.

“The Colorado State Fair, I think, is going to be one of the best ones we’ve had in recent history,” said General Manager, Scott Stoller. “The lineup is going to be diverse and I think anybody from the littlest one to the oldest one in the family is going to find a lot to do at this year’s fair.”

The fair is also celebrating 150 years of horse events this year.

MORE INFORMATION – coloradostatefair.com