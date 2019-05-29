Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS – The woman accused of starting a fire inside a motel on W Colorado Avenue last summer will serve 12 years in prison following sentencing today in an El Paso County courtroom.

Ashley Passmore was arrested on July 28th after police and firefighters were called to the establishment at 31st and W Colorado. She was convicted of felony 1st degree arson. After serving her sentence, she’ll be on supervised parole for 5 years.

It was a witness who told officers to check a business across the street where they found Passmore. According to police, she was the only person in the room at the time of the fire.

During proceedings, a woman told the court “This is the most horrifying incident that has ever happened to my family and myself… we still wake up at night and go through our property to make sure everything’s okay.”

July 28, 2018 – Colorado Springs Firefighters put out flames inside a motel on the 3100 block of West Colorado Avenue.

 

 

