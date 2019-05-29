Raising Cane’s opens in Colorado Springs, traffic concerns on Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS- For the last several months, many people in Colorado Springs have waited in anticipation as some popular restaurants announced plans to open on North Academy Boulevard.

Among the new businesses, a popular brunch restaurant in the Denver-Boulder area “Snooze” and Lousiana based fried chicken chain “Raising Cane’s”. Both restaurants coming with a large following of fans, and with that- increased traffic in the area.

Snooze opened in the area last month, with Raising Cane’s holding it’s big opening on Wednesday.

“It’s a little crazy, we had to loop around like twice,” Emily Irwin said as she rode in a car waiting in the line for the drive-thru Wednesday afternoon.

The high traffic in the area, part of the reason Raising Cane’s decided on the location.

“It’s a really cool area, we wanted to be close to the [Air Force] Academy but we also felt that this was a really good place to be with all the growth that’s happening south,” said Brandon Tyler, a marketing leader with Raising Cane’s.

The location used to be the Elephant Bar restaurant, it sat empty for a few years before these new businesses -set up shop this year.

With its grand opening on Wednesday, Raising Cane’s representatives said they expected a large turnout- but even the heavy traffic surprised them. The restaurant brought in an El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy to direct traffic as cars were trying to park and make their way through the drive-thru.

A representative with the Sheriff’s Office says the deputy is working on “extra duty”- which is a secondary position paid by whatever group pays the contract. This is done alongside the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). It all depends if a deputy is available for the job if there’s no one available the business or event organizers would have to consider using a private group.

Still, with Snooze and Raising Cane’s sharing a parking lot- there are concerns over the amount of congestion in the area. Diners are also allowed to park across the street (Agora Point) by Whole Foods and walk across to get to the businesses.

Planners with the city of Colorado Springs say based on the set up of the businesses, the requirements are 1 parking space per 250 square feet. For Snooze, the square footage is about 4,000 and Raising Cane’s is about 3,000, according to press releases when the businesses first opened.

“As the hype kind of dies down from the actual grand opening of both the snooze restaurant and the Raising Cane’s, it should balance out in terms of the parking demand between the two different establishments,” said Daniel Sexton, a Senior Planner with the Colorado Springs Department of Planning and Community Development.

Raising Cane’s expects the traffic to slow down in the next week or two.

Sexton says the parking is acceptable based on the size of the businesses. He says another business is also in the works, being built in the parking lot across from the new businesses.

If there are challenges in the coming months, years, the city can always reevaluate and look at making adjustments to traffic management.