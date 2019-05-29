Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Raising Cane's giving away free chicken to celebrate opening of Colorado Springs restaurant

Raising Cane's logo
Raising Cane's logo

COLORADO SPRINGS – Another chain restaurant with a loyal following is opening a new location in Colorado Springs.

Raising Cane’s, the Louisiana-based chicken finger restaurant, is hosting its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The restaurant will hold a drawing to give 20 customers who are 13 or older free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those interested in entering the contest must enter in a 30-minute window between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. The drawing will happen between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The restaurant officially opens its doors at 9 a.m. In addition to the drawing, the restaurant is offering a special deal for the first 100 customers that order a combo meal. They’ll receive a free t-shirt and a voucher for a free box lunch combo.

The new restaurant is located at 7585 N. Academy Boulevard.

The location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and it will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The restaurant is the seventh location in Colorado and the 441st Cane’s location total.

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
