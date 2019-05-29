One dead in shooting on the southeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police confirm one person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

The shooting was reported at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday at the Shannon Glen Apartments, south of the intersection of Platte Avenue and Murray Boulevard.

No suspect information is currently available, but police say they’re actively investigating it as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.