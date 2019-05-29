Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New climate study ordered for Colorado, Utah energy leases

FILE – In this photograph, tanks sit near a housing development off state highway 119 near Firestone, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP) – A federal judge says U.S. officials must consider the climate change effects from leasing about 250 square miles of public lands in Colorado and Utah for oil and gas exploration.

The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras follows a March ruling that blocked drilling on energy leases in Wyoming and required a new environmental review.

Contreras did not immediately block drilling in Colorado and Utah, but he does want a new review.

His order came at the request of government attorneys. They say a new review is appropriate because the circumstances in Utah and Colorado are similar to what happened in Wyoming.

Approval of the Wyoming leases was renewed earlier this month.

Environmentalists say officials conducted only a cursory review and ignored the threat posed by climate change.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/29/2019 2:39:14 PM (GMT -6:00)

Digital Content Producer
