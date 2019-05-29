Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Group protests Trump administration in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Wednesday, a small group stood on the steps of Colorado Springs’ City Hall in protest.

The group said they support the Air Force Academy graduates and all military members but are trying to bring awareness to what they call the Trump administration’s reckless treatment of service members and veterans.

“The policies of this administration don’t seem to be in support of veterans, veterans health care, homeless veterans, casually sending troops to the border, sending them perhaps to Iran, not having a coherent strategy to bring out troops home from Afghanistan. So I think it’s a mixed coin,” said protester and AFA graduate, Kathryn Smith.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Size of an apple: Girl becomes tiniest newborn to survive

Size of an apple: Girl becomes tiniest newborn to survive

6:20 pm
Group protests Trump administration in Colorado Springs

Group protests Trump administration in Colorado Springs

6:11 pm
Hemp moratorium, “temporary” in Pueblo

Hemp moratorium, “temporary” in Pueblo

5:53 pm
Size of an apple: Girl becomes tiniest newborn to survive
News

Size of an apple: Girl becomes tiniest newborn to survive

Group protests Trump administration in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Group protests Trump administration in Colorado Springs

Hemp moratorium, “temporary” in Pueblo
News

Hemp moratorium, “temporary” in Pueblo

Scroll to top
Skip to content