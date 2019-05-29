Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Gov. Polis signs bill to create ballot question on sports betting

COLORADO – Governor Polis signed a bill Wednesday to create a ballot question on sports betting in Colorado.

On the upcoming November ballot, proposition “D-D” will you whether the state should allow sports betting in Colorado’s three gambling towns.

Revenue raised from sports betting would go to “Colorado Water Plan Projects.”

