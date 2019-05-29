Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher

COLORADO SPRINGS – Just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, CSPD officers from the Gold Hill Division responded to the area of E. Costilla and S. Tejon to investigate a reported purse snatching.

CSPD received reports that the suspect was chased down by citizens. An El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy also witnessed the incident, joined the chase, and detained the suspect until officers arrived, according to CSPD.

CSPD said the victim’s belongings were recovered and returned.

The 21-year-old suspect, identified as Randall Harper, was arrested for robbery and attempt to influence a public servant.