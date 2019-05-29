Extension for 2-C project to fix roads discussed at City Council meeting

COLORADO SPRINGS – Among the many items discusses at the annual City Staff and Council meeting in Colorado Springs Wednesday was asking voters to extend the voter-approved 2-C Project to fix roadways.

If the ballot measure is approved, it would appear on ballots next January and ask voters to extend the current 2-C initiative by five more years. The extension would allow for more paving and repairs, but at a lower tax rate than the current measure.

”2C is point six two…we’re talking about reducing that to point five-seven, which would generate about fifty-seven and a half million dollars for the next five years, and fifty percent of that money would be spent on residential roads,” said Mayor John Suthers.

The meeting Tuesday was held to discuss ballot language for the 2-C extension but another ballot question was discussed which would ask voters if the city can keep some $7 million in excess Tabor refund money for capitol projects in our parks.