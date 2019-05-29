El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

EL PASO COUNTY – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Jason Pak.

Pak was last seen Tuesday in the Security/Widefield area. The Sheriff’s Office said he is not dressed appropriately for the weather and there is concern for his safety.

Pak is described as an Asian male, black hair, brown eyes, 5’10” tall, weighing 150 pounds.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390 – 5555.