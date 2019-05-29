Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

EL PASO COUNTY – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Jason Pak.

Pak was last seen Tuesday in the Security/Widefield area. The Sheriff’s Office said he is not dressed appropriately for the weather and there is concern for his safety.

Pak is described as an Asian male, black hair, brown eyes, 5’10” tall, weighing 150 pounds.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390 – 5555.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation

Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation

9:50 pm
New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado

New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado

9:46 pm
El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

9:45 pm
Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation
Covering Colorado

Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation

New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado
Covering Colorado

New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado

El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Covering Colorado

El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Scroll to top
Skip to content