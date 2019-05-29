Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CSPD looking for missing developmentally delayed teenager

Keyonte Gentry
Photo of Keyonte Gentry

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted early Wednesday morning that it is looking for a missing teenager who is developmentally delayed.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Keyonte Gentry, who has the mental capacity of an 11-year-old. He’s described as a black/Asian male who is 5’9 and weighs about 136 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red/grey striped shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Gentry’s location should call CSPD dispatch at 719-444-7000.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
