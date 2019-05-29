Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

COLORADO SPRINGS – About 1,000 cadets will be graduating from the Air Force Academy this Thursday.

What’s next for the Class of 2019? News 5 found out that some of these grads are headed off to medical school, pilot training, and others hope to become a logistics officer.

No matter what route they go cadets say the academy has set them up for success in so many different ways. News 5 sat down with a few of them to hear about their future plans, but also to reflect on what these last four years mean to them.

Cadet 1st Class Nic Ready said, “I’ve had my best friends along my side whether it be through basic training, survival training, lawn games, long nights of homework, astro projects…we all got through it together.”

Ready says during his time at the academy he got to wake up everyday and was pushed, something he is so thankful for. Ready was recognized on Tuesday at the Air Force Academy’s Graduation Award Ceremony. He received the Athletic Excellence award.

Other cadets like Cadet 1st Class Rachel Kester said, “I’ve had this dream for a long time. I remember going to an air show when I was very young…seeing the Thunderbirds fly over and thinking I want to do that someday.”

Kester received the Outstanding Cadet in Character award.

Caiti Blase

Caiti Blase

Multimedia Journalist
More News
Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation

Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation

7:46 am
Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

6:28 am
Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area

Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area

6:18 am
Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation
News

Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years
Covering Colorado

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area
News

Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area

Scroll to top
Skip to content