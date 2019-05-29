Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

COLORADO SPRINGS – About 1,000 cadets will be graduating from the Air Force Academy this Thursday.

What’s next for the Class of 2019? News 5 found out that some of these grads are headed off to medical school, pilot training, and others hope to become a logistics officer.

No matter what route they go cadets say the academy has set them up for success in so many different ways. News 5 sat down with a few of them to hear about their future plans, but also to reflect on what these last four years mean to them.

Cadet 1st Class Nic Ready said, “I’ve had my best friends along my side whether it be through basic training, survival training, lawn games, long nights of homework, astro projects…we all got through it together.”

Ready says during his time at the academy he got to wake up everyday and was pushed, something he is so thankful for. Ready was recognized on Tuesday at the Air Force Academy’s Graduation Award Ceremony. He received the Athletic Excellence award.

Other cadets like Cadet 1st Class Rachel Kester said, “I’ve had this dream for a long time. I remember going to an air show when I was very young…seeing the Thunderbirds fly over and thinking I want to do that someday.”

Kester received the Outstanding Cadet in Character award.