US Air Force Academy names new Commandant of Cadets

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Air Force has named a new Commandant of Cadets for the US Air Force Academy one month after the removal of the general previously filling the post.

Brigadier General Michele Edmonson will assume command the day after the class of 2019 graduates and receives their commissions this Thursday.

The Commandant of Cadets is responsible for the 4,000 Cadet Wing, plus US Air Force and civilian support personnel.

Edmonson comes to Colorado Springs from her most recent posting in Washington D.C. as Director, Space Policy for the National Security Council. A 1993 graduate of the University of Florida’s Air Force ROTC program, she’s served in “a variety of space operations, acquisition and staff assignments associated with space based missile warning; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and communication systems at the unit, national, Air Staff and Joint Staff levels. General Edmondson has commanded a space operations squadron, a space and missile training group, Air Force Basic Military Training and a technical training wing.” That’s according to her official biography from the US Air Force.

Read more about her qualifications, assignments and awards here: www.af.mil

Brigadier General Kristin Goodwin was removed from her posting as the Commandant of Cadets in late April as the Academy began an investigation for as yet unreleased reasons. Goodwin was expected to move to Washington D.C. for a job at Pentagon to become the director of current operations for Lt. Gen. Mark Kelly, the Deputy Chief of Staff for the US Air Force.