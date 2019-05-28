Unstoppable Women’s Luncheon honors recent graduates

COLORADO SPRINGS – They are a force to be reckoned with- they are unstoppable women.

On Tuesday, UCCS hosted the annual Unstoppable Women’s Luncheon.

News5 Elizabeth Watts was honored to emcee the event once again.

Peggy Shivers was recognized as the 15th annual Unstoppable Woman this year.

12 recent UCCS graduates were also honored at the event.

All the graduates shared their inspiring stories in a video, how they fought through adversity and accomplished their goals with the help of their mentors and scholarships awarded through the Karen Possehl Women’s Endowment.

The luncheon was originally scheduled to take place last Tuesday but the spring snowstorm postponed the event by one week.

Congratulations to all the unstoppable women honored at today’s luncheon!