The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment

WOODLAND PARK – A 7-acre fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment off of Rampart Range Road. Fire crews determined it was caused by a campfire in the area.

The latest update from Pike & San Isabel National Forest crews indicate they are mopping up hot spots near the fire’s edge and reinforcing the fire line.

Rampart Range Road is open, but drivers should be mindful that fire trucks and crews will be active in the area.

Crews from the US Forest Service and Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District are at the scene.