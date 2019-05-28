Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pueblo County Coroner’s Office identifies man found dead in Bessemer Ditch

Pueblo body in ditch
(Photo courtesy of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office)

PUEBLO – The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office said an 18-year-old Pueblo man was found dead in Bessemer Ditch Monday morning.

The coroner’s office tells News5 the body of Ezekiel Fresquez, 18, was pulled from the water Monday afternoon. Officials tell us an autopsy will is scheduled to happen Wednesday.

A passerby spotted the body Monday morning, and a dive team recovered his body several hours later.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said there were no visible signs of trauma on the body, but the man’s official cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
