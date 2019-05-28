Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail

DENVER – Multiple storms dropped accumulating hail over the Denver area, damaging cars and vegetation early Tuesday morning.

The first cell dropped hail around 1:30 a.m. through the downtown area and on the west side of the Denver metro. Another cell followed a similar track around 4 a.m, adding to piles of hail on streets and highways.

The National Weather Service received reports of hail larger than quarter-sized near Englewood and near DIA. Quarter-sized hail can dent vehicles and cause damage to some vehicles. However, viewer photos showed much of the hail was pea-sized.

Longest hail storm I think I’ve ever been through. At least 10 minutes and still going hard in Cap Hill #cowx pic.twitter.com/wzYLgZ7acS — Blair Miller (@blairmiller) May 28, 2019

Denver7 traffic reporter Jayson Luber tweeted photos around the region that showed hail covering I-25 in the Westminster area. E-470 near the airport is also hail-covered. Other side streets around the area are covered with hail.

Commuters should use caution while driving in the Mile High City.