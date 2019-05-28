Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a minor earthquake rattled a Colorado community Tuesday morning.

The quake, measured as a magnitude 2.7, happened just south of Gypsum and the Eagle County Regional Airport. It was measured at a depth of 5 kilometers.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was mostly felt in Gypsum and in the immediate surrounding area around 7:30 a.m.

The USGS says a magnitude 2.7 earthquake is normally not felt by most people. However, 42 people reported they felt in the Gypsum area.

It’s not the first earthquake in the area surrounding Glenwood Springs in recent months. Gypsum is located about 24 miles east of Glenwood Springs.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
More News
The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment

The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment

9:46 am
Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County

Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County

9:32 am
VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history

VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history

8:50 am
The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment
Covering Colorado

The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment

Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County
Covering Colorado

Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County

VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history
News

VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history

Scroll to top
Skip to content