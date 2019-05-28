Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a minor earthquake rattled a Colorado community Tuesday morning.

The quake, measured as a magnitude 2.7, happened just south of Gypsum and the Eagle County Regional Airport. It was measured at a depth of 5 kilometers.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was mostly felt in Gypsum and in the immediate surrounding area around 7:30 a.m.

The USGS says a magnitude 2.7 earthquake is normally not felt by most people. However, 42 people reported they felt in the Gypsum area.

It’s not the first earthquake in the area surrounding Glenwood Springs in recent months. Gypsum is located about 24 miles east of Glenwood Springs.