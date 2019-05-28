Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Gov. Polis signs “Ban the Box” bill into law

COLORADO – Among the dozen bills signed into law Tuesday by Governor Polis was the “Ban the Box” bill.

This makes Colorado the 12th state in the country to ban a particular question on job applications.

The so-called “Ban the Box” law prohibits employers in the public and private sectors from asking about criminal history on job applications.

Employers can still run background checks.

The governor also signed another law banning Colorado public colleges and universities from asking about criminal history on college applications.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
