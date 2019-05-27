Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers

PUEBLO – It was a standing room only crowd for Memorial Day Ceremonies under Pueblo’s Veteran Bridge. “Thank you for taking the time,” said Matt Albright with the Center for American Values.

Memorial Day honors men and who lost their lives in military service for the United States. This year’s event in Pueblo also recognized Gold Star Mothers.

“I hit bottom. I survived,” said Tammy Horns who lost her son PFC Christopher Horns. She spoke at the event where she and a half dozen more Gold Star Mothers in attendance, were recognized.