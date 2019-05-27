Investigation underway after body found in Bessemer Ditch in Pueblo

PUEBLO – The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone found a body in the Bessemer Ditch Monday.

Authorities are at the scene near S Road and 25th Lane, which is on the city’s southeast side.

There is no information available about the body, and it’s not known if foul play is suspected. We’ve reached out to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and the Pueblo Police Department, but have not yet heard back.

News5 has a crew at the scene. We will update this story as we learn more information.