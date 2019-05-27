Firefighters working to put out small wildland fire near Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK – The Pike & San Isabel National Forest tweeted that firefighters are at the scene of a small fire burning near Woodland Park Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said no structures are threatened from the fire, which is currently estimated at 1 and a half acres and is burning about 2 miles northeast of Woodland Park off of Rampart Range Road. It is currently 0% contained.

Crews from the US Forest Service and Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known.

