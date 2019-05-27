Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Firefighters working to put out small wildland fire near Woodland Park

300 Fire
Photo of the 300 Fire (US Forest Service)

WOODLAND PARK – The Pike & San Isabel National Forest tweeted that firefighters are at the scene of a small fire burning near Woodland Park Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said no structures are threatened from the fire, which is currently estimated at 1 and a half acres and is burning about 2 miles northeast of Woodland Park off of Rampart Range Road. It is currently 0% contained.

Crews from the US Forest Service and Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and post updates in this story.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
