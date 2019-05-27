CPW searching for aggressive bear in the Aspen area after reported attack

ASPEN – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are searching for an aggressive bear that bit a woman on the thigh Monday morning.

CPW sent out an announcement Monday evening hours after the woman reported she and her husband were walking along the Hunter Creek Trail near Lone Pine road toward Aspen when the attack occurred.

The woman told wildlife officers that she stepped off the trail and tried to give the bear room when it “suddenly turned, charged and bit her.”

CPW said the woman’s injuries were not serious. CPW said the bear, which is estimated to weigh between 200 to 300 pounds, will be euthanized if it is found.

“This is an aggressive bear and by policy, we will put it down if found,” said CPW Officer Matt Yamashita.” But until we find it, the public should remember what to do if they see any bear. If it appears aggressive or shows no fear of humans, do not approach it. Haze it away by yelling or banging pots and pans, then call CPW or 911 immediately.”

CPW said it will perform at necropsy if the bear is found. The section of the trail where the attack happened is shut down until further notice.

