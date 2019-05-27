Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado Springs woman dies in New Mexico motorcycle crash

RED RIVER, N.M. – The New Mexico State Police said a 43-year-old Colorado Springs woman died in a head-on motorcycle crash Saturday in Taos County, N.M.

Authorities said  43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Ashley from Colorado Springs was one of two people who died in the crash. Investigators said she was riding with 58-year-old Lorenzo Cortez, who was from Ranchos De Taos. Four others were critically injured and had to be airlifted to the hospital. Another person was treated and released at the scene.

According to New Mexico State Police, Ashley was a passenger on Cortez’s motorcycle when they crossed the center line while driving east on Highway 38 and hit two other motorcycles around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. They say they aren’t sure why Cortez’s motorcycle crossed the center line.

The crash happened just east of Red River, N.M., which is about 50 minutes north of Taos, N.M.

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
