Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Buffalo Soldier’s annual Memorial Day commemoration

COLORADO SPRINGS – Memorial Day ceremonies were held all across southern Colorado today, honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Visitors paid their respects at Evergreen Cemetery as part of the Benevolent Society’s annual Memorial Day commemoration.

New to the ceremony this year were expanded historic displays and education tables including historic artifacts and collections from the World War II time period.

Following the 10th U.S. Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers commemoration, there was a butterfly release in the historic Evergreen Chapel.

Visitors were also able to walk from the chapel to the Spanish-American War section.

This Memorial Day commemoration was one of several across the Pikes Peak region on Monday.

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
More News
Buffalo Soldier’s annual Memorial Day commemoration

Buffalo Soldier’s annual Memorial Day commemoration

5:44 pm
Aurora police looking for missing at-risk girl

Aurora police looking for missing at-risk girl

4:56 pm
Storms on the northeastern plains, snow possible in the high country

Storms on the northeastern plains, snow possible in the high country

4:30 pm
Buffalo Soldier’s annual Memorial Day commemoration
Covering Colorado

Buffalo Soldier’s annual Memorial Day commemoration

Aurora police looking for missing at-risk girl
Covering Colorado

Aurora police looking for missing at-risk girl

Storms on the northeastern plains, snow possible in the high country
News

Storms on the northeastern plains, snow possible in the high country

Scroll to top
Skip to content