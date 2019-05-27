Buffalo Soldier’s annual Memorial Day commemoration

COLORADO SPRINGS – Memorial Day ceremonies were held all across southern Colorado today, honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Visitors paid their respects at Evergreen Cemetery as part of the Benevolent Society’s annual Memorial Day commemoration.

New to the ceremony this year were expanded historic displays and education tables including historic artifacts and collections from the World War II time period.

Following the 10th U.S. Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers commemoration, there was a butterfly release in the historic Evergreen Chapel.

Visitors were also able to walk from the chapel to the Spanish-American War section.

This Memorial Day commemoration was one of several across the Pikes Peak region on Monday.