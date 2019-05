AURORA – Aurora police posted on Facebook that they’re trying to find a missing, at-risk 12-year-old girl who was last seen Friday night.

Police said the girl, identified as Chrisma, was last seen in the 3000 block of N Atchison St. Police said she was wearing a yellow/black jacket, jeans and gold Nike shoes.

Police said her guardian doesn’t believe she is in any danger, but police are concerned she hasn’t returned home.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 right away.