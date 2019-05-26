Territory Days brings thousands of visitors to Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS – Territory Days continued Sunday in Old Colorado City.

It’s the 44th year for the annual street festival that brings thousands of visitors to the old part of Colorado Springs each year.

Business owners in the area say they see a lot of extra business during the three days of the festival, but to many, it’s about more than making money. They say the event is a great way to build community relationships and meet new people.

“I think just getting the people out, getting together, that kind of thing. That’s probably the best,” said business owner, Joe White.

The festival continues until 7 p.m. Sunday night and wraps up Monday night at 6 p.m. Monday will also feature a Memorial Day observance in Bancroft Park at 3:15 p.m.