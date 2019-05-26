Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pueblo Police seek public’s help in locating wanted man

PUEBLO – The Pueblo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

According to Pueblo PD, early Sunday morning officers were searching the area of 6th and Lola for Matthew Finley, who has two, active felony warrants.

PD said Finley ran from officers Sunday morning when he was spotted and jumped fences between yards, losing the officers.

Officers then deployed a drone in an attempt to locate Finley, but they were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on Finley’s whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo PD at (719) 553 – 2502.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

2:18 pm
Mike Pence: West Point grads should expect to see combat

Mike Pence: West Point grads should expect to see combat

1:27 pm
Pueblo Police seek public’s help in locating wanted man

Pueblo Police seek public’s help in locating wanted man

1:03 pm
The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500
Sports

The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

Mike Pence: West Point grads should expect to see combat
News

Mike Pence: West Point grads should expect to see combat

Pueblo Police seek public’s help in locating wanted man
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Police seek public’s help in locating wanted man

Scroll to top
Skip to content