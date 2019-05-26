Pueblo Police seek public’s help in locating wanted man

PUEBLO – The Pueblo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

According to Pueblo PD, early Sunday morning officers were searching the area of 6th and Lola for Matthew Finley, who has two, active felony warrants.

PD said Finley ran from officers Sunday morning when he was spotted and jumped fences between yards, losing the officers.

Officers then deployed a drone in an attempt to locate Finley, but they were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on Finley’s whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo PD at (719) 553 – 2502.