Memorial Day ceremonies to be held across southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO – Tomorrow, we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

There will be several Memorial Day ceremonies held across southern Colorado Monday where you can pay your respects to those who have sacrificed.

A service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday morning at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs. At 11 a.m., there will be an observance at the Veteran’s Bridge on the Pueblo Riverwalk.

Also at 11 a.m., Colorado’s three National Cemeteries, Fort Logan in Denver, Pikes Peak National Cemetery in the Springs, and Fort Lyon near Las Animas, will hold memorial ceremonies.

As a reminder, government offices are closed and there will be no mail delivery. Most malls, grocery stores, and retailers are open.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
