May is Mental Health Month

COLORADO- As the month of May winds down, many have celebrated teachers, nurses, and mothers. May is also Mental Health Month, and many resources are available to anyone who may be struggling.

Colorado ranks 6th in the nation when it comes to death by suicide, this past legislative session lawmakers worked to pass legislation aimed at getting help to those who need it.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here are some resources in Southern Colorado.

Hotlines to Call

Local Resources

National Alliance on Mental Illness- Colorado Springs: 1615 S. Murray Blvd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80916

UCCS HealthCircle Veterans Health and Trauma Clinic: 4863 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Health Solutions: 1012 W Abriendo Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004