Woodland Park Lions Club honors police with Blue Lives Matter Tree

WOODLAND PARK – The Woodland Park Lions Club honored police officers Saturday with the dedication of the Blue Lives Matter Tree in Lions Park.

The project also raised money to equip Teller County law enforcement with Shield 616 armor packages.

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said the donations help protect deputies in the worst of circumstances.

“In that time of need, when there’s something that threatens their life, this gives them a little more safety and a little more protection so they can come home from those traumatic incidents,” Mikesell said.

Organizers decorated a tree with 8,465 blue ribbons, which represents Woodland Park’s elevation above sea level.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
