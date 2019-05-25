Wanted fugitive arrested by Pueblo PD

PUEBLO – Early Saturday morning, Pueblo Police announced the arrest of a “Safe Streets” fugitive.
According to Pueblo PD, Daniel Howlingwolf was located just before 7 a.m. Saturday in the area of 9th and LaCrosse. Officers were able to take him into custody on 2 felony warrants.
Pueblo PD said Howlingwolf was placed on the Safe Streets list just the day before.
