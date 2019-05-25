Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Shuttle Service begins Saturday at Garden of the Gods

Garden of the Gods
Garden of the Gods (Michael Randol)

COLORADO SPRINGS- Starting Saturday, a free shuttle will be available to anyone visiting Garden of the Gods park.

Last year, the park tested out the shuttle as part of a transportation study and now the shuttle is making its return.

Shuttles will depart from Rock Ledge Ranch every 15 minutes from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Traffic pending, shuttles will take a half hour to complete a three-stop loop. Stops include: overflow parking lot east of Rock Ledge Ranch, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, The Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, and the intersection of Gateway Road and Juniper Way Loop.

Shuttles will run daily until August 21st, the shuttles will be in service again on August 31st and Sept. 1st.

Alasyn Zimmerman

Alasyn Zimmerman

Alasyn Zimmerman started working at KOAA as an anchor/reporter in 2017
