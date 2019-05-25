Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police are at the scene of a serious crash at Powers and North Carefree.

Officers say a driver headed northbound on Powers crossed into the southbound lanes and hit another car. One person was ejected as a result of the collision.

First responders say that person was awake and communicating at the scene. A total of three people were taken to the hospital for treatment, including the person who was ejected.

So far it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Powers is shut down between Barnes and Carefree while police complete their investigation of the crash.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
