Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely

DOLORES – The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday that State Highway 145 between Cortez and Telluride is closed indefinitely due to a “significant rockfall.”

According to CDOT, the slide occurred Friday afternoon and is located approximately 12 miles north of Dolores. The slide consists of dirt, rock, and two huge boulders and has destroyed the full width of the highway pavement.

CDOT said the massive boulders left a trench about eight-feet deep across both lanes of the highway.

The road is obviously impassable at this time.

CDOT said a geo-technical team, equipment, and supplies are being mobilized to the area, but it is unknown when the road can be reopened.

The boulder embedded in the road, which CDOT said is the size of a building, will need to be blasted into smaller pieces in order to move it.