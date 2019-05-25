Colorado Springs American Legion honors first Post Commander

COLORADO SPRINGS – Saturday, the Colorado Springs American Legion celebrated its centennial year with a special honor for their first Post Commander.

Saturday morning, Post 5 unveiled a small plaque at the gravesite of John a Carruthers at Evergreen Cemetary. The plaque serves as a reminder that Carruthers still has a special place in the local veterans community.

“It’s through our history that we find out where we came from and what values they were wanting to really inspire,” said Keith La Mee with the American Legion.

76 veterans signed the original Colorado Springs American Legion charter on May 28, 1919. Carruthers was elected Commander in August of the same year.