Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado Springs American Legion honors first Post Commander

COLORADO SPRINGS – Saturday, the Colorado Springs American Legion celebrated its centennial year with a special honor for their first Post Commander.

Saturday morning, Post 5 unveiled a small plaque at the gravesite of John a Carruthers at Evergreen Cemetary. The plaque serves as a reminder that Carruthers still has a special place in the local veterans community.

“It’s through our history that we find out where we came from and what values they were wanting to really inspire,” said Keith La Mee with the American Legion.

76 veterans signed the original Colorado Springs American Legion charter on May 28, 1919. Carruthers was elected Commander in August of the same year.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Woodland Park Lions Club honors police with Blue Lives Matter Tree

Woodland Park Lions Club honors police with Blue Lives Matter Tree

5:54 pm
Colorado Springs American Legion honors first Post Commander

Colorado Springs American Legion honors first Post Commander

5:45 pm
Isolated Thunder for Sunday

Isolated Thunder for Sunday

4:05 pm
Woodland Park Lions Club honors police with Blue Lives Matter Tree
Covering Colorado

Woodland Park Lions Club honors police with Blue Lives Matter Tree

Colorado Springs American Legion honors first Post Commander
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs American Legion honors first Post Commander

Isolated Thunder for Sunday
News

Isolated Thunder for Sunday

Scroll to top
Skip to content