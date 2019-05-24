Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Two arrested after illegal grow bust in Pueblo County

Sebastian-Gonzalez-and-Antonia-Bassi
Sebastian Gonzalez and Antonia Bassi (Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office)

PUEBLO WEST – Deputies arrested two people who they say had more than 50 pounds of dried marijuana product and 27 marijuana plants in a Pueblo West home.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that deputies arrested 25-year-old Sebastian Gonzalez and 21-year-old Antonia Bassi for the cultivation of marijuana (between six and 30 plants) and possession of more than 50 pounds of marijuana.

Deputies said the home was located in the 400 block of S. Latimer Drive, which is located about a half-mile from Liberty Point Elementary School and Liberty Point Middle School. The Pueblo Regional Building Department condemned the home due to extensive changes made to its electrical system.

Authorities said both Gonzalez and Bassi had connections and previous addresses in Florida. They were both booked into the Pueblo County jail.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
