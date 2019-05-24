Soldier Ride: Wounded Warriors cycle Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Wounded Warrior Project’s annual Soldier Ride made its way from Garden of the Gods to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs on Friday. The cycling event is part of the journey back from the wounds of war.

Some riders have visible injuries while others deal with hidden issues. Some prefer keeping their stories private; others willingly tell about the difficult process of recovery. Whether physical or psychological, Wounded Warrior Project is about support and comeback. “The idea is to get these warriors out of their comfort zone and push themselves a bit more so they see I’m hurting, but I can push myself to be better,” said Solider Ride Organizer, David Griego.