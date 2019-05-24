Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Raising Cane's to open first Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS – A new dining option opens in Colorado Springs next week. Raising Cane’s will open its first restaurant in the city on Wednesday, May 29, at 7585 N. Academy Blvd.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 9 a.m. The first 100 dine-in customers age 13 and older to buy a combo meal will get a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt and a voucher for a free meal on a future visit.

Part of the grand opening includes a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers age 13 and older free Cane’s for a year. Entries for that prize will be taken from 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. with a drawing between 9 and 10 a.m.

The Louisiana-based company known for customer satisfaction is also committed to active involvement in local communities.

Last week the restaurant’s crew volunteered time at Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity. “We had a lot of fun helping Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity build a brand new home for a local Colorado Springs family,” General Manager Sissy Velasquez said. “Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity does an amazing job at bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer for such a remarkable organization.”

Velasquez also said Raising Cane’s will be the Official Chicken Finger of Falcon Athletics, and sponsors Red Rocks Parks and Amphitheatre.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
