Pueblo Fire Department hires first black firefighter

PUEBLO – The Pueblo Fire Department brought on five new firefighters Friday, including the first black firefighter in the department’s 130-year history.

“It is a little overwhelming just as far as being able to be that footstep for the department,” said Terrence Fantroy-Hankins. “I met a lot of good people in this department they are all very welcoming and I guess my biggest thing is if you are qualified for the job then you can do the job.”

Friends and family were at the ceremony Friday afternoon to pin badges on the new graduates.

The firefighters went through three months of training at the academy.