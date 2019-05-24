Progress report on 2C road improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS – We have a progress report for you on the voter-approved 2C road improvement project in Colorado Springs.

The city is about to begin the fourth year of the five year plan.

Mayor John Suthers says that since 2C began the city has replaced more than 93 miles of curb and gutter and filled nearly 84,000 potholes. He says paving makes the biggest difference.

“‘Every roadway we pave, is a roadway that we don’t have to go back and spend resources, valuable resources on potholing and trying to stay safe,” maintenance manager Corey Farkas said.

Some of the priority projects this year are to repave Dublin as well as parts of Nevada and South Carefree.

Mayor Suthers said he will ask City Council to discuss extending 2C at a lower tax rate. News5 will keep you posted.