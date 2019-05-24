Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New art at Olympic Training Center features Paralympic athlete

COLORADO SPRINGS – A landmark day at the Olympic Training Center, as a new piece of art was unveiled.

Five years ago Friday, Brandon Lyon injured his spinal cord while diving into shallow water. It caused a major life shift for the recent college graduate.

Now Lyon is a competitive hand cyclist training for the next Paralympics.

“The way that it kind of tells my story essentially, from when I was first hurt and in a hospital, I never thought I would be an elite athlete at this time,” Lyon said. “Kind of seeing the story behind the art I think is what’s really powerful.”

Lyon says he never thought his image would be part of the art on permanent display at the Olympic Training Center.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
