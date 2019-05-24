New art at Olympic Training Center features Paralympic athlete

COLORADO SPRINGS – A landmark day at the Olympic Training Center, as a new piece of art was unveiled.

Five years ago Friday, Brandon Lyon injured his spinal cord while diving into shallow water. It caused a major life shift for the recent college graduate.

Now Lyon is a competitive hand cyclist training for the next Paralympics.

“The way that it kind of tells my story essentially, from when I was first hurt and in a hospital, I never thought I would be an elite athlete at this time,” Lyon said. “Kind of seeing the story behind the art I think is what’s really powerful.”

Lyon says he never thought his image would be part of the art on permanent display at the Olympic Training Center.