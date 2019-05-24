Organizers ready for 44th Territory Days

OLD COLORADO CITY – The three-day Territory Days event kicks of Saturday in Old Colorado City.

The event offers more than 180 food and craft booths, live music, demonstrations, and a kids play area.

It’s one of the biggest times of the year for business owners, attracting lots of tourists.

“Many times when we get them in they’re real excited,” said business manager Pushkala Nithya. “They want to know about Colorado. They want to know all the tourist spots, what’s out here to see? What is a good place to eat? It’s really exciting to have that interaction.”

Territory Days runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Parking is limited, but free shuttles are available from Coronado High School.