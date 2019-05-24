Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

New attraction opening at Royal Gorge

CANON CITY – The Royal Gorge is opening a one-of-a-kind mountaineering experience this weekend.

Mike Friedman is the managing partner of Adventure Partners Attractions who built what they believe will be one of the best via ferratas they’ve ever installed.

In case you were wondering, a via ferrata is a protected climbing route using steel cables and iron rungs to support footing.

Whether you are just beginning or have some experience, there will be routes to accommodate all climbers with routes offering varying degrees of difficulty.

Friedman said via ferratas are for people with some level of fitness and a desire to be challenged.

Amazing views of the Royal Gorge is just one of the many perks of the new attraction.

Friedman added via ferratas are a universal experience but what makes it so unique from other activities and adventure parks is you really have to earn it!

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
More News
Colorado Springs dispensary pull THC-free CBD products because of City Code

Colorado Springs dispensary pull THC-free CBD products because of City Code

6:35 pm
Lake Pueblo State Park getting ready to welcome holiday crowds

Lake Pueblo State Park getting ready to welcome holiday crowds

5:58 pm
New attraction opening at Royal Gorge

New attraction opening at Royal Gorge

5:54 pm
Colorado Springs dispensary pull THC-free CBD products because of City Code
News

Colorado Springs dispensary pull THC-free CBD products because of City Code

Lake Pueblo State Park getting ready to welcome holiday crowds
Seen on 5

Lake Pueblo State Park getting ready to welcome holiday crowds

New attraction opening at Royal Gorge
Covering Colorado

New attraction opening at Royal Gorge

Scroll to top
Skip to content