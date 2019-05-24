New attraction opening at Royal Gorge

CANON CITY – The Royal Gorge is opening a one-of-a-kind mountaineering experience this weekend.

Mike Friedman is the managing partner of Adventure Partners Attractions who built what they believe will be one of the best via ferratas they’ve ever installed.

In case you were wondering, a via ferrata is a protected climbing route using steel cables and iron rungs to support footing.

Whether you are just beginning or have some experience, there will be routes to accommodate all climbers with routes offering varying degrees of difficulty.

Friedman said via ferratas are for people with some level of fitness and a desire to be challenged.

Amazing views of the Royal Gorge is just one of the many perks of the new attraction.

Friedman added via ferratas are a universal experience but what makes it so unique from other activities and adventure parks is you really have to earn it!