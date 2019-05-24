Lake Pueblo swim beach now open

PUEBLO WEST — It’s officially swimming season at Lake Pueblo State Park.

The Rock Canyon Swim Beach opened for the season Friday at 11:00 a.m. and will remain open every Thursday through Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. for the summer season.

Swimming is not allowed in other areas of the reservoir, only wading is permitted, rangers say you must make sure your feet are always in contact with the soil.

There is no extra fee to use the swim beach, but a parks pass is required to enter the park.

Pets are also not allowed in the swim beach area, neither are any glass containers or gas grills.