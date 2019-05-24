Everything you need to know for the long weekend

Colorado Spring – It’s a three day weekend for many with Memorial Day on Monday, and that includes all of the City of Colorado Springs administration and elected administrative offices. Numerous events are taking place and many parks begin keeping their summer hours starting Friday.

In observance of Memorial Day, the following offices will be closed:

· Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

· City Administration Building

· City Auditorium

· City Clerk

· City Hall

· Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

· Deerfield Hills Community Center

· Hillside Community Center

· Meadows Community Center

· Municipal Court

· Otis Park Community Center

· Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

· Rockledge Ranch Historic Site

· Sales Tax Office

· Sertich Ice Center

· Sports Office & Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Memorial Park

· Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center

Events and information for the weekend:

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain summer hours begin Friday (May 24)

May 24-Sept. 2: 7:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily, last entry at 6 p.m.

Shuttles will be mandatory for nearly all visitors seeking access to the summit starting Friday. Additional information regarding the temporary, complimentary service can be found by clicking here.

___________________________________________________________________________________

Prospect Lake’s summer watercraft hours begin Friday (May 24)

The lake is open from sunrise to sunset daily, but watercraft access varies by day.

Motorized watercraft: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

Non-motorized watercraft: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Additional details here.

___________________________________________________________________________________

Fountains and Spray Grounds Opening Day: Saturday (May 25)

Julie Penrose Fountain

American the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive

May 25-Sept. 2

Daily; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

___________________________________________________________________________________

Uncle Wilber

Acacia Park, 115 East Platte Avenue

May 25-Sept. 2

Daily; Noon-6 p.m.

___________________________________________________________________________________

The Water Hole at Venezia

John Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Pkwy

May 25-Sept. 2

Daily; 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

___________________________________________________________________________________

Acacia Park Visitor Hub Opens Saturday (May 25)

Lawn games are available for free with photo ID, including: giant chess, giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, bowling, corn hole, shuffleboard, conventional chess, and bocce. For more information, call the Hub at 719-385-6521.

May 25-Sept. 2

Hours vary by day. Sunday-Wednesday; 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday; 11:30 a.m.–8p.m.

____________________________________________________________________________________

Pools open Saturday (May 25)

Pools operated through a partnership between the City of Colorado Springs and the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region will open Saturday (May 25), weather permitting. The pools are open to members of the public who purchase a day pass and YMCA members.

Check website for hours & costs by clicking here.

____________________________________________________________________________________

Memorial Day Commemoration at Evergreen Cemetery

The Evergreen Cemetery Benevolent Society will host its annual Memorial Day Commemoration on Monday (May 27) at the Evergreen Cemetery Historic Chapel (1005 Hancock Expressway), and will include the following activities:

· 10 a.m. – Historic and educational exhibits representing the Civil War to Vietnam eras will be on display in the Historic Evergreen Chapel

· 11 a.m. – 10th US Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers Commemoration at the Spanish American War Section, near Evergreen Chapel

· Noon – Butterfly release

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Dianne Hartshorn, Evergreen Heritage director, at 719-460-7328.