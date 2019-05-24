Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

D60 looking to train school nurses on use of narcan

PUEBLO – A life saving overdose medication could be coming to Pueblo City Schools.

D60 is considering training school nurses to use narcan, which is primarily used treat a heroin overdose. Even though the district says there hasn’t been a drug overdose at any of the schools, they want to be prepared.

“Well we obviously hope that it is a never needed tool, but we need to have these tools available to us at our disposal and if we can save even one life that would absolutley be worth it,” says spokesperson Dalton Sprouse.

The district hopes to have the nurses trained by the beginning of next school year.

RELATED:

Pueblo organization providing Narcan, other services to combat opioid addiction

Colorado Springs library staff trained to give Narcan

KOAA News5

KOAA News5

More News
Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing

Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing

1:45 pm
More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history

More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history

1:42 pm
Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments

Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments

1:14 pm
Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing
News

Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing

More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history
Covering Colorado

More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history

Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments
News

Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments

Scroll to top
Skip to content