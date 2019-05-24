D60 looking to train school nurses on use of narcan

PUEBLO – A life saving overdose medication could be coming to Pueblo City Schools.

D60 is considering training school nurses to use narcan, which is primarily used treat a heroin overdose. Even though the district says there hasn’t been a drug overdose at any of the schools, they want to be prepared.

“Well we obviously hope that it is a never needed tool, but we need to have these tools available to us at our disposal and if we can save even one life that would absolutley be worth it,” says spokesperson Dalton Sprouse.

The district hopes to have the nurses trained by the beginning of next school year.

