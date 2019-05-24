CSPD handling investigation after Fountain officer returned fire during standoff

FOUNTAIN – The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Deadly Force Investigation Team will handle the investigation into a standoff where shots were exchanged between a Fountain police officer and a wanted suspect.

The incident happened Wednesday when investigators determined 48-year-old Jason Flores was in a home in the 500 block of Windsor Lane. Flores was wanted in connection to a previous “shooting incident” in Colorado Springs, according to CSPD.

According to the initial investigation, Flores shot at police as they were setting up a containment perimeter, which prompted one Fountain officer to return fire. No one was hit during the exchange.

Flores surrendered to authorities after more than seven hours. He’s suspected of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and other active warrants.

Colorado law requires investigations into officer-involved shootings by separate law enforcement agencies.