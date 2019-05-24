Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

CSPD handling investigation after Fountain officer returned fire during standoff

Jason Flores
Jason Flores is facing multiple charges following a standoff in Fountain as officers tried to arrest him on multiple felony warrants.

FOUNTAIN – The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Deadly Force Investigation Team will handle the investigation into a standoff where shots were exchanged between a Fountain police officer and a wanted suspect.

The incident happened Wednesday when investigators determined 48-year-old Jason Flores was in a home in the 500 block of Windsor Lane. Flores was wanted in connection to a previous “shooting incident” in Colorado Springs, according to CSPD.

According to the initial investigation, Flores shot at police as they were setting up a containment perimeter, which prompted one Fountain officer to return fire. No one was hit during the exchange.

Flores surrendered to authorities after more than seven hours. He’s suspected of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and other active warrants.

Colorado law requires investigations into officer-involved shootings by separate law enforcement agencies.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
More News
Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks

Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks

9:23 am
Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth

Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth

9:18 am
Apply for chance at fall archery turkey hunt at US Air Force Academy

Apply for chance at fall archery turkey hunt at US Air Force Academy

8:39 am
Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks
News

Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks

Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth

Apply for chance at fall archery turkey hunt at US Air Force Academy
Colorado Living

Apply for chance at fall archery turkey hunt at US Air Force Academy

Scroll to top
Skip to content